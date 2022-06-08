GUNS N' ROSES Perform AC/DC Classic "Back In Black" In Seville, Spain; Video

Guns N' Roses performed the AC/DC classic, "Back In Black", during their show on Tuesday night (June 7) at Benito Villamarín Stadium in Seville, Spain. Fan-filmed video can be seen below:

On June 4, GN'R covered AC/DC's "Walk All Over You" at Passeio Marítimo de Alges, Oeiras in Lisbon, Portugal. Watch below:

REELZ recently announced its June 2022 lineup with 11 new original stories including the return of Story Of Their Songs with new original stories about the inspiration, recording and performing of pivotal songs from Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame bands Van Halen, Guns N' Roses and Alice Cooper.

Guns N' Roses: Story Of Their Songs premiers Sunday, June 12 at 8 PM, ET/ 5 PM, PT. A description follows...

We explore the six classic hits that define Guns N’ Roses’ career as the one of the most popular – and notorious – bands in rock history. From their breakthrough hit "Welcome To The Jungle" - whose controversial video initially proved too edgy for MTV to broadcast – to the global smash "Sweet Child O’ Mine", that gave them their first and only Billboard number one. Those close to the band – including publicist Arlett Vereecke and friend and photographer Marc Canter - share their memories of Guns N’ Roses’ journey from obscurity on LA’s Sunset Strip, to becoming the hottest rock band on the planet in the late 1980s. Founder Guns N’ Roses band member Tracii Guns reveals how they got their name – and why he left the group after only a few weeks. Members of the band’s production team - including mixers Steve Thompson and Michael Barbiero - recall their memories of recording these iconic tracks, whilst video director Nigel Dick reveals what went on behind the scenes during the filming some of Guns N’ Roses’ most famous videos including "Paradise City" and "Patience". We hear how Guns N’ Roses survived fallouts, concert riots and drug addiction, to release some of their greatest songs in the early 90s, including "Don’t Cry" and the epic nine-minute ballad "November Rain".

Watch a sneak peek video below:

