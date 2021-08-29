GUNS N' ROSES Perform First Ever Rock Concert At Allegiant Stadium In Las Vegas (Video)

On August 27th, Guns N' Roses performed the first ever rock concert to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. The 65,000-seat venue is run by the Las Vegas Raiders. Fan-filmed video from the show is available below.

Guns N' Roses' We're F'N Back! Tour, with Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH opening, will include stops in Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, and more before wrapping up with two shows in Hollywood, FL at the Hard Rock Live Arena on October 2 & 3. Tickets are on sale now at GunsNRoses.com.

Tour dates:

August

30 - Phoenix, AZ - Phoenix Suns Arena*

September

1 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center*

4 - Napa, CA - BottleRock Napa Valley^

8 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium

11 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

12 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

16 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

18 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest

21 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center*

23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center*

26 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena*

29 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena*

October

2 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena*

3 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena*

* New Tour Dates

^ Festival Date/Mammoth WVH Not Performing