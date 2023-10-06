GUNS N' ROSES' Phoenix Concert Postponed Due To Baseball Playoffs

105.7 The Point is reporting that, according to Ticketmaster, Guns N’ Roses' October 11 show at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona has been postponed.

"While no reason for the postponement is listed on the site, the Arizona Diamondbacks are likely to blame, as they are set to play an MLB playoff game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field that night," says 105.7 The Point. "So far, the show has not been rescheduled, but fans are being urged to hold on to their tickets so they can be used on the new date."

Guns N' Roses are one of the acts scheduled for Power Trip, the historic three-day event taking place this weekend - October 6, 7 and 8 - bringing together six iconic bands that define loud and powerful music: GN'R and Iron Maiden (Friday, October 6), AC/DC and Judas Priest (Saturday, October 7) and Metallica and Tool (Sunday, October 8).

This unique night-time desert setting with unmatched concert production will amplify the experience beyond the traditional stadium or parking lot concert norm with three double-billed headlining performances. This is the most rocking lineup to ever perform in an unparalleled location for heavy music audiences looking for an unforgettable weekend escape.

For more information about ticket types, packages and more, head here.

(Photo - Katarina Benzova)