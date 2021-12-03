GUNS N' ROSES Premier Official Lyric Video For "Hard Skool"

Guns N' Roses have unleashed an official lyric video for the single, "Hard Skool", the title track of the upcoming Hard Skool EP, available on February 25 exclusively through the band's online store, found here. Watch the new video below.

"Hard Skool" is a reworked version of a track titled "Jackie Chan", recorded during the sessions for the band's Chinese Democracy album.

Hard Skool EP tracklisting:

"Hard Skool"

"ABSUЯD"

"Don't Cry" (live)

"You're Crazy" (live)

"Hard Skool" lyric video:

The previously released "Absurd" is available via digital providers here, and you can watch a visualizer for the song below: