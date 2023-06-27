GUNS N' ROSES - Pro-Shot Video Of "Paradise City" Performance At Glastonbury 2023 With DAVE GROHL Streaming
June 27, 2023, 5 minutes ago
On June 24th, Guns N' Roses performed a headline show at the Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, Somerset, England. Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl made a surprise appearance during the final song of the set, "Paradise City".
BBC Music has shared pro-shot HD footage of the performance. Check it out below.
Guns N’ Roses recently announced the artists that will support the tour’s North American leg: Superstar Carrie Underwood, The Pretenders, Alice In Chains, The Warning, and Dirty Honey. In addition, the band will be adding new shows: one in Pittsburgh, PA at PNC Park on Friday, August 18 and another in Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, October 14.
Guns N’ Roses return to the road on a massive 2023 World Tour produced by Live Nation, headlining stadiums, festivals, and arenas throughout the summer and fall. The powerhouse rock band launched this jaunt on June 5 in Tel Aviv, and will continue across Europe through July 22, wrapping in Athens, Greece. The band will continue onto North America, starting on Saturday, August 5 in Moncton, NB at Medavie Blue Cross Stadium, and will visit historic venues across the country such as Fenway Park in Boston, MA on August 21 and Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL on August 24. The tour concludes in Vancouver, BC at BC Place on Monday, October 16.
This will be the first time the group have toured North America since the monumental We’re F’N Back! Tour in 2021 - which also steamrolled stadiums coast-to-coast including their first headliner at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Meanwhile, their now-legendary Not In This Lifetime… Tour (2016-2019) stands out as the “third-highest grossing tour of all time.”
Expanding their influence across culture, Guns N’ Roses also notably just sponsored Erik Jones and the No. 43 in the Daytona 500. His race team, Legacy Motor Club is co-owned by NASCAR legends Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson who shared his excitement on Twitter.
2023 Global Tour Dates;
International:
June
27 - Glasgow, UK - Bellahouston Park
30 - London, UK - BST Hyde Park
July
3 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsch Bank Park
5 - Bern, Switzerland - BernExpo
8 - Rome, Italy - Circo Massimo
11 - Landgraaf, Netherlands - Megaland
13 - Paris, France - La Defense
16 - Bucharest, Romania - National Arena
19 - Budapest, Hungary - Puskás Arena
22 - Athens, Greece - Olympic Stadium
North America:
August
5 - Moncton, NB - Medavie Blue Cross Stadium with Carrie Underwood
8 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean Drapeau with Carrie Underwood
11 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium with The Pretenders
15 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium with The Pretenders
18 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park with The Pretenders^
21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park with The Pretenders
24 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field with The Pretenders
26 - Nashville, TN - GEODIS Park with Carrie Underwood
29 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center with Dirty Honey
September
1 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center with Dirty Honey
3 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre with The Pretenders
6 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena with Dirty Honey
9 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium with The Pretenders
12 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena with The Warning
15 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live with The Warning*
17 - Atlanta, GA - Midtown Music Festival*
20 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum with Dirty Honey
23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium with Alice in Chains
26 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome with Alice in Chains
28 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park with Alice in Chains
October
1 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium with Alice in Chains
6 - Indio, CA - Power Trip Festival*
8 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival*
11 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field with Alice in Chains
14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena^ (support act TBD)
16 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place with Alice in Chains
^ Newly Added Date
* Not A Live Nation Date