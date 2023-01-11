GUNS N' ROSES, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS Members Join IGGY POP For Jimmy Kimmel Live! Performance; Video

Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses ), Chad Smith, and Josh Klinghoffer (both Red Hot Chili Peppers) joined Iggy Pop for his performance of his "Frenzy" single on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday (January 9).

Host Jimmy Kimmel introduced the band as Iggy Pop And The Losers, before they ripped into "Frenzy", the first single from Iggy Pop's latest album, Every Loser, released on January 6 via Gold Tooth Records.

Watch the performance below:

Watch the official lyric video for "Frenzy":