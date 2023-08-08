GUNS N’ ROSES Reignite World Tour With North American Kickoff In Moncton; Full Setlist Revealed

On Saturday night, Guns N’ Roses ignited the next leg of their massive 2023 World Tour with a sold-out blockbuster show at Medavie Blue Cross Stadium in Moncton, NB. The iconic rock band ripped through a near three-hour set highlighted by some of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll anthems of all time, including “Welcome To The Jungle”, “November Rain”, “Civil War”, “You Could Be Mine”, and more.

Carrie Underwood opened the show with her roster of hit songs, and joined Guns N’ Roses onstage for “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City”. With massive production and top-notch performances, Guns N’ Roses are on fire as they gear up to take over North America in 2023.

Check out the complete setlist at setlist.fm.

Guns N’ Roses will continue their massive 2023 run visiting historic venues across the country such as Fenway Park in Boston, MA on August 21 and Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL on August 24. The band recently revealed the special guests for the North American leg of their 2023 global tour, with Carrie Underwood, The Pretenders, Alice In Chains, The Warning, and Dirty Honey among those lined up in support. The tour concludes in Vancouver, BC at BC Place on Monday, October 16. Full routing can be found below. This leg comes following the band’s largest run to date consisting of legendary performances in Europe across stadiums, festivals, and arenas this year including festival performances at Glastonbury and Hyde Park and sold-out shows in Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv, Budapest and more.

2023 Global Tour Dates;

North America:

August

8 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean Drapeau with Carrie Underwood

11 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium with The Pretenders

15 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium with The Pretenders

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park with The Pretenders^

21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park with The Pretenders

24 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field with The Pretenders

26 - Nashville, TN - GEODIS Park with Carrie Underwood

29 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center with Dirty Honey

September

1 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center with Dirty Honey

3 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre with The Pretenders

6 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena with Dirty Honey

9 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium with The Pretenders

12 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena with The Warning

15 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live with The Warning*

17 - Atlanta, GA - Midtown Music Festival*

20 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum with Dirty Honey

23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium with Alice in Chains

26 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome with Alice in Chains

28 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park with Alice in Chains

October

1 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium with Alice in Chains

6 - Indio, CA - Power Trip Festival*

8 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival*

11 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field with Alice in Chains

14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena^ (support act TBD)

16 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place with Alice in Chains

^ Newly Added Date

* Not A Live Nation Date

(Photo – Guilherme Neto)