GUNS N' ROSES Relauch Tour With 14 New Dates; MAMMOTH WVH Confirmed As Special Guests

Guns N’ Roses announce the return of their tour with rescheduled dates and 14 additional new shows at stadiums & arenas across the US this summer and fall.

The massive touring production will kick off on July 31 at the Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA with stops in Detroit, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, and more before wrapping up with two shows in Hollywood, FL at the Hard Rock Live Arena on October 2 & 3.

Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH will make their touring debut on the GN'R trek, and will perform songs from their self-titled LP (due 6/11) including single “Distance” which has peaked at #1 on six Billboard charts.

Tickets for new dates are on sale beginning Friday, June 4 at 12 PM, local time at GunsNRoses.com. Tickets for the rescheduled dates below are on sale now at GunsNRoses.com.

Tour dates:

July

31 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium*

August

3 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

5 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

8 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

11 - Fargo, ND - FargoDome

13 - Missoula, MT - Washington-Grizzly Stadium

16 - Commerce City, CO - DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium

22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center*

25 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose*

27 - Las Vegas, NV - Venue to be announced*

30 - Phoenix, AZ - Phoenix Suns Arena*

September

1 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center*

4 - Napa, CA - BottleRock Napa Valley^

8 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium

11 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

12 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

16 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

18 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest

21 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center*

23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center*

26 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena*

29 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena*

October

2 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena*

3 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena*

* New Tour Dates

^ Festival Date/Mammoth WVH Not Performing