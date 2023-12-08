GUNS N’ ROSES Release New Single "The General"

Guns N’ Roses have released their new single, "The General". It is available via digital platforms found here.

"The General" stands out as the band’s second release of 2023, following their summer single "Perhaps". Guns N’ Roses initially debuted "The General" on November 2nd to a sold-out hometown audience during their two-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA. Since then, fans have anxiously awaited the official arrival of the song.

Check it out below.

Check out fan-filmed footage of GN'R performing "The General" live at the Hollywood Bowl:

Photo credit: Gns N' Roses