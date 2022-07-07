GUNS N' ROSES Release Pro-Shot Video Of "Sweet Child O' Mine" Live In Dublin

On June 28, 2022, Guns N' Roses performed at Marlay Park in Dublin, Ireland. The band has just shared professionally filmed video of "Sweet Child O' Mine" from that show:

GN'R's setlist in Dublin consisted of 26 songs:

"It's So Easy"

"Mr. Brownstone"

"Welcome To The Jungle"

"Better"

"Back In Black" (AC/DC cover)

"Slither" (Velvet Revolver cover)

"Chinese Democracy"

"Double Talkin' Jive"

"Estranged"

"Live And Let Die" (Wings cover)

"Reckless Life"

"Rocket Queen"

"You Could Be Mine"

"I Wanna Be Your Dog" (The Stooges cover - Duff on lead vocals)

"Absurd"

"Hard Skool"

"Civil War"

Slash Guitar Solo

"Sweet Child O' Mine"

"November Rain"

"Wichita Lineman" (Jimmy Webb cover)

"Knockin' On Heaven's Door" (Bob Dylan cover)

"Nightrain"

"Coma"

"Patience"

"You're Crazy"

"Paradise City"

The next Guns N' Roses show is Friday, July 8 at Olympiastadion in Munich, Germany. Find the band's tour itinerary here.