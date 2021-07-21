GUNS N' ROSES Released Appetite For Destruction, This Week In Music History; Video

AXS TV has released the new video below, stating: "On This Week In Music History, Guns N' Roses released their hit debut album Appetite For Destruction. Duff McKagan dishes to Sammy Hagar (The Red Rocker) about his bandmates in Guns N' Roses."

GN'R recently announced the return of their American tour with rescheduled dates and 14 additional new shows at stadiums & arenas across the US this summer and fall.

The massive touring production will kick off on July 31 at the Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA with stops in Detroit, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, and more before wrapping up with two shows in Hollywood, FL at the Hard Rock Live Arena on October 2 & 3.

Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH will make their touring debut on the GN'R trek, and will perform songs from their self-titled LP.

Tickets are on sale now at GunsNRoses.com.

Tour dates:

July

31 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium*

August

3 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

5 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

8 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

11 - Fargo, ND - FargoDome

13 - Missoula, MT - Washington-Grizzly Stadium

16 - Commerce City, CO - DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium

22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center*

25 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose*

27 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium*

30 - Phoenix, AZ - Phoenix Suns Arena*

September

1 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center*

4 - Napa, CA - BottleRock Napa Valley^

8 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium

11 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

12 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

16 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

18 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest

21 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center*

23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center*

26 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena*

29 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena*

October

2 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena*

3 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena*

* New Tour Dates

^ Festival Date/Mammoth WVH Not Performing

Guns N’ Roses will be coming to Mexico this October! Don't miss your chance to see the band live in Guadalajara on the 7th of October, in Merida on the 9th of October, and Monterrey on the 12th of October.

Tickets on sale now.