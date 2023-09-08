GUNS N' ROSES Reveal "Illness" As Reason For Postponement Of Saturday's Concert In St. Louis

Earlier today, KMOV.com reported that the Guns N’ Roses concert scheduled for Saturday, September 9th at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri has been postponed, according to an email obtained by First Alert 4 that was sent to Busch Stadium event staff. That same email stated that ticketholders should hold onto their tickets until a makeup date is released.

BJC Skycams pointed at Busch Stadium Friday afternoon appeared to show the stage being taken down.

Guns N' Roses have since issued the following statement:

"The concert scheduled for St. Louis on September 9 has been postponed due to illness. Hang on to your tickets – fans who are unable to make the rescheduled date will be eligible for a refund. Thank you for the support."

It's presently unclear which member(s) of Guns N' Roses are feeling ill.

Upcoming GN'R tour dates are listed below.

September

12 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena with The Warning

15 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live with The Warning

17 - Atlanta, GA - Midtown Music Festival*

20 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum with Dirty Honey

23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium with Alice in Chains

26 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome with Alice in Chains

28 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park with Alice in Chains

October

1 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium with Alice in Chains

6 - Indio, CA - Power Trip Festival

8 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

11 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field with Alice in Chains

14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena (support act TBD)

16 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place with Alice in Chains

(Photo - Katarina Benzova)