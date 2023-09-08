GUNS N' ROSES - Saturday Concert In St. Louis Postponed

KMOV.com is reporting that the Guns N’ Roses concert scheduled for Saturday (September 9) at Busch Stadium (in St. Louis, MO) has been postponed, according to an email obtained by First Alert 4 that was sent to Busch Stadium event staff.

BJC Skycams pointed at Busch Stadium Friday afternoon appeared to show the stage being taken down. No reason has been given for the postponement.

In the email to Busch Stadium event staff, it was stated that ticketholders should hold onto their tickets until a makeup date is released.

Stay tuned for updates.

Upcoming GN'R tour dates are listed below.

September

12 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena with The Warning

15 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live with The Warning

17 - Atlanta, GA - Midtown Music Festival*

20 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum with Dirty Honey

23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium with Alice in Chains

26 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome with Alice in Chains

28 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park with Alice in Chains

October

1 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium with Alice in Chains

6 - Indio, CA - Power Trip Festival

8 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

11 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field with Alice in Chains

14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena (support act TBD)

16 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place with Alice in Chains

(Photo - Guns N' Roses)