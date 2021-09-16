GUNS N' ROSES Share Pro-Shot Video Of "Paradise City" Performance With DAVE GROHL At BottleRock Music Festival 2021

On Saturday, September 4th, Guns N' Roses headlined BottleRock Music Festival in Napa Valley, California. According to Aidin Vaziri of Datebook, Guns N’ Roses was unplugged by promoters for breaking the strict 10 p.m. curfew at the Napa Valley Expo. Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters had joined the band on guitar for its encore. While officials promptly turned off speakers and video screens, Guns N’ Roses and Grohl kept playing through 10:03 p.m.

In any case, pro-shot footage of the performance can be viewed below courtesy of Guns N' Roses, along with the caption: "Fans taking the lead after the curfew cut the sound."