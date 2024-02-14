GUNS N' ROSES' SLASH Adds Searing Guitars To THE DANDY WARHOLS' New Single "I’d Like To Help You With Your Problem"; Video

“The first time we heard it back in our studio we just stared at each other with our mouths open,” says Courney Taylor-Taylor of The Dandy Warhols about the wah-wah superpower added by legendary guitarist Slash to the new single and A.I.-produced video, “I’d Like To Help You With Your Problem”. “What he played on the track is amazing. I’ve never heard him play quite like that, but what is so fascinating to me is that it is clearly him playing. As recognizable as a familiar human voice.”

Taken from their upcoming album Rockmaker, which will be released on March 15 via Sunset Blvd. Records, “I’d Like To Help You With Your Problem” is an anthemic rock track that surges with Slash’s trademark burning guitars. “The song has a real Vietnam-era acid rock sound,” he adds. “We wanted that kind of guitar playing on it, but we don’t have anyone in the band who can do it. Once we began discussing it, it became apparent that there wasn’t really anyone else whose hands we could put it in, so thus the Hail Mary to try and get Slash to play on it.”

The follow-up to “Danzig With Myself” which featured the inimitable Frank Black on surf guitar, “I’d Like To Help You With Problem” is the third single from the Portland, OR band’s 12th album (the revved-up and greased banger “Summer of Hate” was released in summer 2023). Diving deeper into minor chords that often characterize post-punk, deep metal and goth, Rockmaker showcases the band’s alt-rock roots while exploring different reaches of the rock idiom (their last album Tafelmuzik Means More When You're Alone was a three-and-a-half-hour exploration of what The AU Report characterized as a “soundtrack that would typically score a mid-16th century banquet”).

In addition to Frank Black and Slash, Rockmaker features celebrated British DJ and producer Keith Tenniswood (David Holmes, Primal Scream, Rotters Golf Club) of Two Lone Swordsmen who mastered the record and acclaimed British producer Jagz Kooner (Massive Attack, Kasabian, Garbage) who mixed it.

Rockmaker tracklisting:

"The Dooms Day Bells"

"Danzig With Myself" (feat Black Francis)

"Teutonic Wine"

"Summer Of Hate"

"I'd Like To Help You With Your Problem" (feat Slash)

"The Cross"

"Root Of All Evil"

"Must've Always Been A Thing"

"Love Thyself"

"Real People"

"I Will Never Stop Loving You"