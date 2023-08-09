GUNS N' ROSES' Special Guest CARRIE UNDERWOOD Performs MOTÖRHEAD Classic "Ace Of Spades" In New Brunswick; Video
During her set supporting Guns N' Roses on Saturday (August 5) in Moncton, New Brunswick (Canada), superstar Carrie Underwood performed a version of Motörhead's classic, "Ace Of Spades". Watch fan-filmed video below:
Artists supporting Guns N’ Roses on the band’s North American leg include Carrie Underwood, The Pretenders, Alice In Chains, The Warning, and Dirty Honey.
GN'R's North American dates:
August
11 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium with The Pretenders
15 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium with The Pretenders
18 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park with The Pretenders
21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park with The Pretenders
24 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field with The Pretenders
26 - Nashville, TN - GEODIS Park with Carrie Underwood
29 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center with Dirty Honey
September
1 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center with Dirty Honey
3 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre with The Pretenders
6 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena with Dirty Honey
9 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium with The Pretenders
12 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena with The Warning
15 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live with The Warning
17 - Atlanta, GA - Midtown Music Festival
20 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum with Dirty Honey
23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium with Alice in Chains
26 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome with Alice in Chains
28 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park with Alice in Chains
October
1 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium with Alice in Chains
6 - Indio, CA - Power Trip Festival
8 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
11 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field with Alice in Chains
14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena (support act TBD)
16 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place with Alice in Chains