GUNS N' ROSES' Special Guest CARRIE UNDERWOOD Performs MOTÖRHEAD Classic "Ace Of Spades" In New Brunswick; Video

During her set supporting Guns N' Roses on Saturday (August 5) in Moncton, New Brunswick (Canada), superstar Carrie Underwood performed a version of Motörhead's classic, "Ace Of Spades". Watch fan-filmed video below:

Artists supporting Guns N’ Roses on the band’s North American leg include Carrie Underwood, The Pretenders, Alice In Chains, The Warning, and Dirty Honey.

