GUNS N' ROSES - Summer European Tour Dates Rescheduled For 2022

Guns N' Roses have announced the postponement of their European due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A message from the band follows:

"Hey Gunners, unfortunately we need to ask for your patience one more time. Our summer European tour dates will be rescheduled to 2022, but with the added bonus of new shows and special guest Gary Clark Jr! The tour kicks off in Lisbon, Portugal on June 4th, 2022, with new dates in Norway, Czech Republic, Poland, Netherlands, and Italy. Tickets remain valid for all rescheduled dates, so please do hold onto them. We continue to be thankful for your understanding and support during these unprecedented times. Light is at the end of the tunnel and we are looking forward to getting back on stage later this year in the USA, Australia, New Zealand and next year in Europe and more!"

For ticket details and more information, head here.

New dates:

June

4 - Lisbon, Portugal - Passeio Maritimo de Algés

7 - Seville, Spain - Estadio Benito Villamarin

11 - Solvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock

15 - Stavanger, Norway - Forus Travbane

18 - Prague, Czech Republic - Letnany Airport

20 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy

23 - Groningen, Netherlands - Stadspark

28 - Dublin, Ireland - Marlay Park

July

1 - London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

2 - London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

5 - Glasgow, UK - Glasgow Green

8 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion

10 - Milan, Italy - San Siro Stadium