GUNS N' ROSES - "Sweet Child O' Mine" Re-Enters Hard Rock Digital Song Sales Chart Top 10

According to Forbes.com, the iconic Guns N' Roses hit, "Sweet Child O' Mine", has reappeared on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart. The song has found its way back to the bestselling hard rock tracks in the US, landing at #9 and thereby earning another frame as a Top 10 smash on the list.

Forbes: "The Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart is the only Billboard ranking where Guns N’ Roses climbs this week. On every other list, they either fall, or hold steady…but mostly they’re declining in stature this time around."

Read the complete article here.

"Sweet Child O' Mine" appears on the Guns N' Roses debut album, Appetite For Destruction, released in 1987. The song was released on June 21, 1988 and topping the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the band's only US #1 single. The song placed #37 on Guitar World's list of the "100 Greatest Guitar Solos." It also came in at #3 on Blender's "500 Greatest Songs Since You Were Born" list, and at #198 on Rolling Stone's "The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time" in 2015, and 88th in the 2021 list.

(Photo - Gene Kirkland)