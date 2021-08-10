GUNS N' ROSES - "Sweet Child O' Mine" Surpasses One Billion Streams On Spotify

Guns N' Roses has hit another career milestone, with their iconic single "Sweet Child O' Mine" surpassing one billion streams on Spotify. Less than two years ago the video for the song hit the one billion views mark on YouTube.

"Sweet Child O' Mine" is taken from Guns N' Roses' official debut album, Appetite For Destruction. It was released in June 1988 as the album's third single and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the band's only #1 US single.

Guns N' Roses have officially released a new single, "Absurd". The track is available via digital providers here, and you can watch a visualizer for the song below.

On August 3, Guns N' Roses performed at Fenway Park in Boston, MA. During the set they performed a reworked version of the song "Silkworms", which was reportedly written for the Chinese Democracy album in 2001. Frontman Axl Rose dubbed the "new" song "Absurd".

Guns N' Roses' We're F'N Back! Tour, with Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH opening, is underway. The massive touring production will include stops in Detroit, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, and more before wrapping up with two shows in Hollywood, FL at the Hard Rock Live Arena on October 2 & 3. Tickets are on sale now at GunsNRoses.com.

Tour dates:

August

11 - Fargo, ND - FargoDome

13 - Missoula, MT - Washington-Grizzly Stadium

16 - Commerce City, CO - DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium

22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center*

25 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose*

27 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium*

30 - Phoenix, AZ - Phoenix Suns Arena*

September

1 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center*

4 - Napa, CA - BottleRock Napa Valley^

8 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium

11 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

12 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

16 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

18 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest

21 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center*

23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center*

26 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena*

29 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena*

October

2 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena*

3 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena*

* New Tour Dates

^ Festival Date/Mammoth WVH Not Performing