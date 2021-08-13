GUNS N' ROSES Take Lawyer On Tour In Hunt Of Merchandise Bootleggers

Bloomberg is reporting that Guns N’ Roses went on tour this month for the first time in almost two years, including an August 3 concert in Boston’s Fenway Park, where front-row seats fetched $2,000 each. But along with its roadies, instruments and stage props, the rock band also brought its lawyers.

As fans return to music venues shut since the start of the pandemic, so is unlicensed souvenir apparel, like the t-shirts and bandanas hawked by vendors on nearby streets. Guns N’ Roses is filing lawsuits in tour cities to combat what it says are illegal peddlers that deprive the band of tens of thousands - sometimes hundreds of thousands - of dollars per night in merchandise sales.

“These bootleggers are, plainly and simply, parasites who wrongfully profit from the tremendous energies and reputations of performers,” Kenneth Feinswog, a lawyer for Global Merchandising Services Ltd., said in a court filing in New Jersey the day before the band’s August 5 concert at MetLife Stadium. The company has exclusive license to sell GNR merchandise at U.S. concerts.

Read the full report at Bloomberg.com.

Guns N' Roses recently released a new single, "Absurd". The track is available via digital providers here, and you can watch a visualizer for the song below.

On August 3, Guns N' Roses performed at Fenway Park in Boston, MA. During the set they performed a reworked version of the song "Silkworms", which was reportedly written for the Chinese Democracy album in 2001. Frontman Axl Rose dubbed the "new" song "Absurd".

Guns N' Roses' We're F'N Back! Tour, with Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH opening, is underway. The massive touring production will include stops in Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, and more before wrapping up with two shows in Hollywood, FL at the Hard Rock Live Arena on October 2 & 3. Tickets are on sale now at GunsNRoses.com.

Tour dates:

August

13 - Missoula, MT - Washington-Grizzly Stadium

16 - Commerce City, CO - DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium

22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center*

25 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose*

27 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium*

30 - Phoenix, AZ - Phoenix Suns Arena*

September

1 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center*

4 - Napa, CA - BottleRock Napa Valley^

8 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium

11 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

12 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

16 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

18 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest

21 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center*

23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center*

26 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena*

29 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena*

October

2 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena*

3 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena*

* New Tour Dates

^ Festival Date/Mammoth WVH Not Performing