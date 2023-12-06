GUNS N’ ROSES – “The General” Single Out Digitally On Friday

Guns N’ Roses will digitally release “The General” single on Friday, December 8.

The track was originally featured as the B-side of the band’s limited edition 7” vinyl single of “Perhaps”. “The General” was performed live for the first on November 2 at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl. The song was written during the Chinese Democracy sessions.

It's almost time. The General, out on Dec 8https://t.co/f2RrhyMLEU pic.twitter.com/3q4YvTjZP4 — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) December 6, 2023

Check out fan-filmed footage of GN'R performing "The General" live at the Hollywood Bowl:

Guns N' Roses perform next on November 5 in Mexico City at the Hell & Heaven Festival.