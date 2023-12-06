GUNS N’ ROSES – “The General” Single Out Digitally On Friday

December 6, 2023, an hour ago

Guns N’ Roses will digitally release “The General” single on Friday, December 8.

The track was originally featured as the B-side of the band’s limited edition 7” vinyl single of “Perhaps”. “The General” was performed live for the first on November 2 at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl. The song was written during the Chinese Democracy sessions.

 

 

Check out fan-filmed footage of GN'R performing "The General" live at the Hollywood Bowl:

Guns N' Roses perform next on November 5 in Mexico City at the Hell & Heaven Festival.



