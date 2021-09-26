GUNS N' ROSES To Release Hard Skool EP In February 2022
Following up the August release of their single "Absurd", Guns N' Roses unleashed another single, "Hard Skool", on September 24th. Word has come down they will release a Hard Skool EP on February 25th, 2022 exclusively through their online store, found here.
The tracklist is as follows:
"Hard Skool"
"ABSUЯD"
"Don't Cry" (live)
"You're Crazy" (live)
"Hard Skool" is a reworked version of a track titled "Jackie Chan", recorded during the sessions for the band's Chinese Democracy album.
The previously released "Absurd" is available via digital providers here, and you can watch a visualizer for the song below: