GUNS N' ROSES To Release "Hard Skool" Single On Friday

Following up the August release of their single "Absurd", Guns N' Roses will release another single, "Hard Skool", tomorrow, Friday, September 24.

"Hard Skool" is a reworked version of a track titled "Jackie Chan", recorded during the sessions for the band's Chinese Democracy album. The new single is currently listed to go live tomorrow on Spotify.

The previously released "Absurd" is available via digital providers here, and you can watch a visualizer for the song below:

Guns N' Roses' We're F'N Back! Tour is underway. The massive touring production will wrap up with two shows in Hollywood, FL at the Hard Rock Live Arena on October 2 & 3. Tickets are on sale now at GunsNRoses.com.

Tour dates:

September

23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

26 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena

29 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

October

2 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena

3 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena