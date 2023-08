GUNS N' ROSES - Upcoming "Perhaps" Single Leaked Via Digital Jukeboxes

Last week, a pre-save link for a new Guns N' Roses track, "Perhaps", briefly appeared on Spotify and Apple Music via the Universal Music website indicating that it would be released on Friday, August 11th, but it was later been pulled. Additionally, the band hadn't issued an official announcement regarding the release.

According to reports from several fans, "Perhaps" accidentally leaked this weekend via digital TouchTunes jukeboxes found in bars. It turns out the G'N'R catalogues found on the jukeboxes now include the song along with the official single artwork. The single is / will be released through the band's longtime label, Geffen Records.

In case you missed it, Perhaps leaked last night via a jukebox at a bar. Pick a local bar with TouchTunes and you, too, can go listen. A release on streaming platforms surely is imminent but we will never forget the night of August 12th.

Guns N' Roses brought their ongoing World Tour to Park HaYarkon in Tel Aviv, Israel on June 5th. During the soundcheck for the show, the band played through the unreleased song, "Perhaps", one of the tracks from the sessions for their Chinese Democracy album, issued in 2008.

Fans waiting outside the venue captured the band sound checking "Perhaps", and you can listen to the clips below. According to Setlist.fm, GN'R's soundcheck that day also included "It's So Easy", "Bad Obsession", "Pretty Tied Up", "Anything Goes", and "Down On The Farm".

Guns N’ Roses recently announced the artists that will support the tour’s North American leg: Superstar Carrie Underwood, The Pretenders, Alice In Chains, The Warning, and Dirty Honey. In addition, the band will be adding new shows: one in Pittsburgh, PA at PNC Park on Friday, August 18 and another in Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, October 14.

This is the first time the group have toured North America since the monumental We’re F’N Back! Tour in 2021 - which also steamrolled stadiums coast-to-coast including their first headliner at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Meanwhile, their now-legendary Not In This Lifetime… Tour (2016-2019) stands out as the “third-highest grossing tour of all time.”

Expanding their influence across culture, Guns N’ Roses also notably just sponsored Erik Jones and the No. 43 in the Daytona 500. His race team, Legacy Motor Club is co-owned by NASCAR legends Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson who shared his excitement on Twitter.

2023 Global Tour Dates;

North America:

August

15 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium with The Pretenders

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park with The Pretenders^

21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park with The Pretenders

24 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field with The Pretenders

26 - Nashville, TN - GEODIS Park with Carrie Underwood

29 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center with Dirty Honey

September

1 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center with Dirty Honey

3 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre with The Pretenders

6 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena with Dirty Honey

9 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium with The Pretenders

12 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena with The Warning

15 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live with The Warning*

17 - Atlanta, GA - Midtown Music Festival*

20 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum with Dirty Honey

23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium with Alice in Chains

26 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome with Alice in Chains

28 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park with Alice in Chains

October

1 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium with Alice in Chains

6 - Indio, CA - Power Trip Festival*

8 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival*

11 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field with Alice in Chains

14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena^ (support act TBD)

16 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place with Alice in Chains

^ Newly Added Date

* Not A Live Nation Date

