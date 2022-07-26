GUNSHINE Feat. NEW YEARS DAY Guitarist AUSTIN INGERMAN Release Self-Titled Debut Album

Florida-based rock band, Gunshine, have released their self-titled debut album to all major platforms. Get it here.

Gunshine is a rock n roll band hailing from Pensacola, FL. While spending all of 2020 and 2021 writing and recording their debut album, they honed in on what makes them stand apart, and what they do best.

The debut album from Gunshine recalls the edge and bravado of bands like Guns N' Roses, AC/DC, and Motley Crue, but with an original, modern twist. Blistering guitar solos, catchy riffs, soaring vocals and a lethal rhythm section all come together to create a sound harkening back to a time when music was raw, blisteringly energetic, and loud. In a world where it is commonplace to play it safe, Gunshine throws the rule book out and plays it straight from the heart, no tricks, no frills, no BS. This is rock-n-roll, the kind you’ve been missing.

Drums and guitars were recorded at Clearwave Studio in Decatur, Alabama with engineer Jeremy Stephens (Gregg Allman, Alabama Shakes). Vocals were tracked in Las Vegas with producer/engineer Chris Collier who has worked with Korn, Whitesnake, Mick Mars, Lynchmob, and more. The album was also mixed and mastered by Chris Collier.

Tracklisting:

"Loud"

"Daylight"

"Live Free, Get Wild"

"Wall Said To Call"

"Feel Alright"

"Change Today"

"No Way"

"Playing With Fire"

"Something Real"

"Meet You There"

"Wall Said To Call" video:

Gunshine is:

Austin Ingerman - Guitar

Jordan Benson - Vocals

James Renshaw - Drums

Pat Brown - Bass