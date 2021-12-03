GUS G. Debuts Official Music Video For "Chronesthesia"

Guitarist Gus G. (Firewind, Ozzy Osbourne) has released a video for "Chronesthesia", featured on his new album, Quantum Leap. Watch the clip below.

"Into The Unknown"

"Exosphere"

"Quantum Leap"

"Chronesthesia"

"Enigma Of Life"

"Judgement Day"

"Fierce"

"Demon Stomp"

"Night Driver"

"Not Forgotten"

"Force Majeure" (feat. Vinnie Moore)

"Chronesthesia" video:

"Into The Unknown" video:

"Enigma Of Life" video:

"Fierce" video:

"Exosphere" video: