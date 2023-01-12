GUS G., MICHAEL ANGELO BATIO, ROWAN ROBERTSON And ANDY MARTONGELLI Join Forces For Electric Guitarlands Tour; Video Trailer

Gus G., Michael Angelo Batio, Rowan Robertson, and Andy Martongelli are teaming up for the upcoming Electric Guitarlands tour.

Description: A fantastic musical evening with four of the best guitarists in the world of rock music, performing for more than two hours of entertainment.

Michael Angelo Batio, the legendary Chicago shredder, former member of Nitro, is currently the guitarist of Manowar. Gus G., the great Greek guitarist was a member of Ozzy Osbourne's band from 2009 to 2017 and is the frontman of Firewind. At the age of 17, Rowan Robertson was recruited by Ronnie James Dio to join his band. Suddenly, he escalated from obscurity to worldwide fame. Andy Martongelli, one of the best known Italian shredders, guitarist, composer, producer and teacher, member of the David Ellefson band.

A unique evening with a set list that, along with songs from the solo careers of these great performers, will also be full of classics from legendary bands such as Van Halen, Pantera, Black Sabbath, Dio, Megadeth and more. The legendary double neck guitar solo of Batio will be part of the show as well.

The band is completed by Francesco Caporaletti on bass (The Gang, Vinnie Moore), Roberto Pirami on drums (Vinnie Moore, Michael Angelo Batio band) and Riccardo Curzi on vocals.

Dates:

April

20 - Druso - Bergamo, Italy

21 - Borderline - Pisa, Italy

22 - Crossroad - Roma, Italy

27 - Bochnia Rocks - Bochnia, Poland

28 - Collosseum - Kosice, Czech Republic

30 - Smer klub 77 - Zilina, Slovakia

May

2 - Reigen Live - Vienna, Austria

3 - Analog Live Hall - Budapest, Hungary

4 - Bounty Rock Caffe - Olomouc, Czech Republic

5 - MDS - Kolin, Czech Republic

6 - Neuberinhaus - Reichenbach in Vogtland, Germany

7 - The Pitcher - Dusseldorf, Germany

8 - Meisenfrei - Bremen, Germany

10 - South Of Heaven - Bilzen, Belgium

20 - Teatro Mercantini - Ripatransone, Italy

For tickets and further information, head here.