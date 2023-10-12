GUS G. Shares Limited Edition Blackfire Pickups Demo Video - "No Talk, Just Play"

Firewind guitarist Gus G. has shared a new video showcasing his limited edition "Immortal" Blackfire pickups. Check it out below.

Gus recently checked in with the following message:

"It's solo tour time! Soon I’m heading out for some headline European shows with my trio featuring Roberto Pirami on drums and Frank Capo on bass. See below dates/countries, and hopefully I’ll see you on one of my last live performances of 2023!"

October

14 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Vakaris

15 - Kaunas, Lithuania - Oaze

18 - Vienna, Austria - Reigen Live

19 - Bochnia, Poland - Kino Regis

20 - Vrutky, Slovakia - RC Mlyn

21 - Svatobořice. Czech Republic - Kino Klub

24 - Rome, Italy - Kill Joy

25 - Porto Sant'Elpidio, Italy - Il Diamante

26 - Trofarello, Italy - Il Peorio

28 - Reichenbach, Germany - Bergkeller