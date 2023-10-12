GUS G. Shares Limited Edition Blackfire Pickups Demo Video - "No Talk, Just Play"
October 12, 2023, 42 minutes ago
Firewind guitarist Gus G. has shared a new video showcasing his limited edition "Immortal" Blackfire pickups. Check it out below.
Gus recently checked in with the following message:
"It's solo tour time! Soon I’m heading out for some headline European shows with my trio featuring Roberto Pirami on drums and Frank Capo on bass. See below dates/countries, and hopefully I’ll see you on one of my last live performances of 2023!"
October
14 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Vakaris
15 - Kaunas, Lithuania - Oaze
18 - Vienna, Austria - Reigen Live
19 - Bochnia, Poland - Kino Regis
20 - Vrutky, Slovakia - RC Mlyn
21 - Svatobořice. Czech Republic - Kino Klub
24 - Rome, Italy - Kill Joy
25 - Porto Sant'Elpidio, Italy - Il Diamante
26 - Trofarello, Italy - Il Peorio
28 - Reichenbach, Germany - Bergkeller