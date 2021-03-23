GUS G. Shares Lost FIREWIND Track From Premonition Album Sessions; Live Playthrough Video

Firewind guitarist Gus G. has posted a new video along with the following message:

"Hi guys, Gus G guitarist of Firewind here. This is the "lost" Firewind track from the Premonition album sessions back in 2008. This is a cover of a classic 60's folk song by famous bouzouki player Manolis Hiotis. We recorded the track but were not granted permission to release it commercially. However, we performed the song live a couple of times. I recently stumbled across the backing track and I did a live play through. Enjoy!"