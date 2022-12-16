GUS G. Shares Video Recap From PAUL DI'ANNO's Athens Concert

Former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di'Anno, along with guitarist Gus G. (Firewind, Ozzy Osbourne), performed at Gagarin205 in Athens, Greece on December 14. Gus has shared this recap video:

Di'Anno is performing tracks from the two albums he recorded with Maiden - the self-titled Iron Maiden (1980), and Killers (1981). The next show happens tonight Friday, December 16 at the Principal Club Theater in Thessaloniki.

Fan-filmed footage from the Athens date, courtesy of the YouTube channel Hronis Arva, can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"The Ides Of March"

"Wrathchild"

"Sanctuary"

"Purgatory"

"Drifter"

"Murders In The Rue Morgue"

"Remember Tomorrow"

"Genghis Khan"

"Killers"

"Marshall Lockjaw"

"Strange World"

"Charlotte The Harlot"

"Transylvania"

"Phantom Of The Opera"

"Running Free"

"Prowler"