GUS G. Talks Performing With PAUL DI’ANNO – “The IRON MAIDEN Crowd Is A Different Thing, It’s Almost Like Going To The World Cup Final”

Firewind and former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Gus G recently spoke to The Metal Voice about his Greece tour with former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di’anno and gave an updated on the recording process on the new Firewind studio album.

When asked about the recent shows in Greece with Former Iron Maiden Singer Paul Di'anno:

"I play here a lot obviously because it's my country and we have really loyal following and people to support us and a lot of love. I played in Greece also with Ozzy but the Iron Maiden crowd is a different thing, it's almost like going to the World Cup final or something. I mean everybody's just like wow, they're amped up to 11. If you've seen that Flight 666 (Iron Maiden DVD) you know it’s very similar to that South America thing. Everybody came with a love that they were just pouring on for Paul because obviously with the surgery and stuff. They just came there to see him and honor him and it was it was touching man. The first gig he (Paul) felt a little bit out of it because he was in the wheelchair and he kept apologizing to the crowd. But he sounded great he did great and every night was better than the other, it was incredible. It was like a bit like a Beatlemania in a small kind of level, like fans were waiting for him outside the hotel every night and every morning. They (fans) were waiting there to get their stuff signed and to take photos with him and he was very very nice with everybody, it was really cool man. It was nice to experience."

When asked about any updates on upcoming Firewind studio album:

"We actually just recorded the new album, we just did drums I haven't started with the guitars yet but the drums are done and we did record one cover, so far. But I think we're gonna go back in the studio after this tour and do a few more covers so I would be interested to collect more ideas and suggestions but we did do one song that I think it's amazing it was a hit."