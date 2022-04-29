GUS G. Visits JASON BECKER - "I’m Grateful I Got To Spend A Couple Of Hours With Him"; Video

Firewind leader/guitarist, Gus G. recently paid a visit to legendary guitarist and composer Jason Becker, who has been living with ALS for decades, and continues to compose and record music.

Says Gus: "Hey everybody, on the last day of Firewind’s North American tour w/ Dragonforce I went to visit the legendary Jason Becker in his house in Richmond, CA. I’m grateful I got to spend a couple of hours with him, his family and friends, play some of his guitars and get to see him again after 6 years. Jason was kind enough to let me borrow his jacket he wore on Cacophony’s “Go Off” photo shoot which I wore on stage the same night to honor the man. Many thanks to Stephen Correa & Dave Lopez."