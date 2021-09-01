GUY FIERI - "Every Time SAMMY HAGAR Talks To You, It's Just Like He's Talking To A Concert Of 80,000 People"

On this week’s episode of After School Radio on Apple Music Hits, Mark Hoppus is joined by legendary Food Network star and restauranteur Guy Fieri who discusses his life as a chef, how it all began began, and the music that accompanied the journey. He tells Apple Music about how he chooses which restaurants to feature on his popular Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives series, his thoughts on the future of restaurants coming out of the pandemic, shares his go-to comfort foods, discusses his friendship with Sammy Hagar and love of Rage Against The Machine, and more.

In the following excerpt, Guy Fieri tells Apple Music about being a fan of Rage Against The Machine: "I'm an old school... I mean, I'm a Metallica junkie. I'm a Pantera, Machine, AC/DC. I mean, you name it, anything that had... But there was just something about living in Los Angeles and living down in Long Beach back in the day. And Rage coming out and just getting all of that energy. And I'm friends with Brad. Brad Wilk, the drummer. But just something, my wife unfortunately won't let me play it at house parties. I don't get to necessarily always jam my Rage. But the sad thing is both my... Not sad thing. The awesome thing is both of my sons are huge fans. So whenever mom's not on the boat, we get to play Rage."

About his friendship with Sammy Hagar and their Tequila company: "We have an ongoing joke because Sammy and I have a tequila company together called Santo and Sammy is one of the most, I don't even know how to explain to him. He's one of the deepest people you'll ever meet. And coming from Montrose to being Sammy, to being Van Hagar, to such an amazing guy. And so I got to be friends with him. There was a contest to sell his tequila, which back in the day was called Cabo Wabo. Whoever sold the most Cabo Wabo got to go to the Sammy Hagar concert here in Northern California and get a signed guitar from him and meet him. Wow. Will you just bring me the guitar now? Because I'm going to sell the most Cabo Wabo in Northern California and sure enough, I won. And so when I come walking into his dressing room and he's there with his wife Kari and now we're partners and great friends and he's looking at me and he's like, who's this dude with bleach blonde hair, tattoos, shorts, and flip-flops with sunglasses on walking in. He goes, you look like me. And I said, you think your influence hasn't made it through the speakers to people that they... And it was so funny because I wasn't saying, 'Hey, I want to look like Sammy Hagar'. It's just when you can't drive 55, and when you live your life to the fullest, there're no boundaries about how you do shit. And that's how Sammy and I became friends and he sold Cabo Wabo about six, seven years later. And I was devastated because I loved the Cabo Wabo and I said, Sammy, if you ever do tequila again, you got to tell me, dude. I got to be in on this. Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. I won't be able to. I have to sign a deal. I won't ever do it again. Well, 10 years was up. He called me. And he calls me Guy Bones and he says, Guy Bones, Sammy. And every time Sammy talks to you, it's just like he's talking to a concert of 80,000 people. All right. Everything is... He says, you in? I said, in what Sammy? You in? Yes or no. And I said, Sammy. In what, Sammy? Yes or no? And I said, fine, Sammy. I'm in. We're in the tequila business, baby."

