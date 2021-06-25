GWAR And High On Plastic Announce ODERUS URUNGUS 10” Toy, Out This Fall

Bohabs! It has been over seven human years since the former lead singer of GWAR, the one and only Oderus Urungus departed this plane of existence. Now, High on Plastic Toys and GWAR have teamed up to give you 10 solid inches of the Immortal Corrupter himself!

The Berserker Blóthar has this to say; “I’ve had a blast with this little guy. I got blackout drunk and played with it in the bathtub. I got a little carried anyway, and I wound up at the ER to have it removed from my No No spot. Just like the old days with Oderus!!!”

Starting today, you can fork over your hard earned cash for your very own Oderus Urungus toy. This Limited edition measures in at 10" tall and is made of hand-pulled premium Sofubi vinyl by HOPtoys. These are packaged in a polybag with a premium art card. Pre-order yours here.

The toy will be available in three variants:

- Fully Painted

- Glow In The Dark Translucent Blue (GWAR.net exclusive 150 pieces only)

- Orange with Green Ooze (GWAR.net exclusive 150 pieces only)

Act now, and reserve 10 inches of Oderus to worship in the privacy of your own broken home.

While you are in the worshipping mood, don’t forget that your chance to worship at the feet of your Lords and Masters in person is coming this fall. GWAR are set to return to the road on the Scumdogs 30th Anniversary Tour. Get dates, tickets and more here.

(Note: Images are of the initial product casting and minor updates were made before the final production run.)