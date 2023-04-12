GWAR Announce Additional UK Summer Marauding

Following the release of their aural masterpiece, The New Dark Ages, which you can stream or purchase here, your Lords and Masters GWAR are pleased to announce their return to UK shores. Your favorite Scumdog warriors will touch down in Europe for the first time since triumphantly ripping open Bloodstock Festival last August.

The jaunt kicks off with a set at Donington Park's Download Festival on Friday, June 9, before continuing with a clutch of extra shows in Southend, Southampton and London's O2 Islington Academy. Details below.

The Berserker Blóthar had this to say about the coming trek: “Back that thing up Britannia! GWAR, the iconic Gods of Shock Rock are storming the shores of the United Kingdom. These are our only European dates this summer. Do not go to your graves without witnessing the most outrageous heavy metal theatre ever conceived! I command you!”

Fans can expect to hear all their GWAR favorites as well as blistering new tracks from the band’s latest album, The New Dark Ages.

Blóthar continues: “This is the greatest rock record of all time. These are the songs for a new age, a New Dark Age, when men live by the dimming light of a technology destined to betray them. Listen, as we have a rock and roll orgy in the ruins of the world to celebrate humanity’s descent into an age of darkness, disease, ignorance, and death.”

Summer UK shows:

June

9 - Donington Park, UK - Download *

11 - Southend, UK - Chinnery's

13 - Southhampton, UK - Engine Rooms

14 - London, UK - O2 Islington Academy

* Festival

