GWAR Announces "Age Of Entitlement" Tour

Shock rock gods, GWAR, will embark on “The Age of Entitlement Tour” for two more legs of 2024 headline dates in support of their most recent album, New Dark Ages.

This summer, the band has enlisted drug metal addicts Weedeater along with the habitually offensive cop rock of X-Cops as support. The savage hardcore weirdness of openers Squid Pisser will alienate what is left of the audience. The summer leg of the “The Age of Entitlement” kicks off on June 7 in Hartford, Connecticut, and wraps on June 17 in Tampa, Florida.

In September, GWAR will go out again to kick more human ass, this time with absolutely brutal Latin American death grinders Brujeria, NOLA grindcore face-melters Brat, and the reptilian Christianity of hardcore punk/metal evangelists Cancer Christ. That leg gets going on September 12 in Buffalo, New York, and will, mercifully, come to a close on September 20 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Check out the full list of dates below.

GWAR vocalist Blothar the Berserker commented: “This is an incredible time in the history of the world, so much death and destruction in the face of so much senseless entitlement and arrogant darkness. We cannot wait to shock some sense into humanity with the most outrageous performance of heavy metal theater ever to descend from the gods.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM, local time. Pre-sale tickets are available now through Thursday at 10 PM, local time.

Tour dates:

June (w/ Weedeater, X-Cops, Squid Pisser)

7 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater

8 - Reading, PA - Reverb

9 - Washington DC - 9:30 Club

11 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

12 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

13 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo*

14 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City Music Hall

15 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

16 - Destin, FL - Club LA

17 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

September (w/ Brujeria, Brat, Cancer Christ)

12 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

13 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

14 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls

17 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

18 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

20 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ’s Live

* Festival

(Photo - Joey Cenft)