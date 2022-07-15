GWAR Announces Fall Leg Of The Black Death Rager World Tour With Support From LIGHT THE TORCH, NEKROGOBLIKON, CROBOT

2022 has been the year of GWAR, and there are no signs of that stopping anytime soon. Today your Lords and Masters are pleased to announce the fall leg of The Black Death Rager World Tour, in support of their critically acclaimed masterwork, The New Dark Ages, which is out on CD and digital via the band’s label Pit Records.

The tour starts off September 10, with an appearance at the Blue Ridge Rock Fest in Alton, VA and runs through November 3 in Baltimore, MD. A complete list of dates can be found below. Support on the tour will be provided by Light the Torch, Nekrogoblikon and Crobot. Tickets go on sale here.

The Berserker Blothar reports: “Long ago, GWAR broke the frame of what a rock concert can be. We’ve pushed the envelope of live performance for decades, but this time around, we wanted to do something different. This is the first GWAR show conceived to go along with a graphic novel and an album, all working together as one massive hunk of hot steaming shock rock performance ART! A can’t-miss cavalcade of chaos, a trash culture trilogy, a shocking extravaganza that will leave you utterly spent, soaking wet, and bawling uncontrollably. We’ve got the coolest storyline, unbelievable new characters, more blood, gore, and gags than ever before. Come, unload your worries, human scum, and let GWAR transport you to the Duoverse of absurdity just in time for the NEW DARK AGE!”

Tour dates:

September

10 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest*

11 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

13 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

14 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

15 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls

17 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest*

19 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom

20 - Little Rock, AR - The Music Hall

21 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note

23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

25 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

26 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

27 - Casper, WY - Gaslight Social Outdoors

28 - Billings, MT - Pub Station Outdoors

30 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

October

1 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

3 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue#

4 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

6 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House

7 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock*

8 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater

9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

10 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

12 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater

14 - Dallas, TX - Amplify

15 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

16 - Austin, TX - Empire Live

18 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl

19 - Orlando, FL - The Beachum

20 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

22 - Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theater

23 - Detroit, MI - The Crofoot

26 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

28 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

29 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

30 - Richmond, VA - The National

31 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

November

2 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix

3 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

* festival

# without Light the Torch