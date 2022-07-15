GWAR Announces Fall Leg Of The Black Death Rager World Tour With Support From LIGHT THE TORCH, NEKROGOBLIKON, CROBOT
July 15, 2022, an hour ago
2022 has been the year of GWAR, and there are no signs of that stopping anytime soon. Today your Lords and Masters are pleased to announce the fall leg of The Black Death Rager World Tour, in support of their critically acclaimed masterwork, The New Dark Ages, which is out on CD and digital via the band’s label Pit Records.
The tour starts off September 10, with an appearance at the Blue Ridge Rock Fest in Alton, VA and runs through November 3 in Baltimore, MD. A complete list of dates can be found below. Support on the tour will be provided by Light the Torch, Nekrogoblikon and Crobot. Tickets go on sale here.
The Berserker Blothar reports: “Long ago, GWAR broke the frame of what a rock concert can be. We’ve pushed the envelope of live performance for decades, but this time around, we wanted to do something different. This is the first GWAR show conceived to go along with a graphic novel and an album, all working together as one massive hunk of hot steaming shock rock performance ART! A can’t-miss cavalcade of chaos, a trash culture trilogy, a shocking extravaganza that will leave you utterly spent, soaking wet, and bawling uncontrollably. We’ve got the coolest storyline, unbelievable new characters, more blood, gore, and gags than ever before. Come, unload your worries, human scum, and let GWAR transport you to the Duoverse of absurdity just in time for the NEW DARK AGE!”
Tour dates:
September
10 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest*
11 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
13 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
14 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
15 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls
17 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest*
19 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom
20 - Little Rock, AR - The Music Hall
21 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note
23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life
25 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
26 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
27 - Casper, WY - Gaslight Social Outdoors
28 - Billings, MT - Pub Station Outdoors
30 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
October
1 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
3 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue#
4 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
6 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House
7 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock*
8 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater
9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
10 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
12 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater
14 - Dallas, TX - Amplify
15 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
16 - Austin, TX - Empire Live
18 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl
19 - Orlando, FL - The Beachum
20 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
22 - Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theater
23 - Detroit, MI - The Crofoot
26 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
28 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
29 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
30 - Richmond, VA - The National
31 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
November
2 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix
3 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
* festival
# without Light the Torch