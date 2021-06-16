GWAR Announces Scumdogs 30th Anniversary Tour; NAPALM DEATH, EYEHATEGOD, MADBALL To Support

Human Scum, have you received your 5G chip implan-...we mean 'vaccine' yet? Now that you've gotten your shot in the arm, GWAR will give you a shot in the mouth (of spew) this fall as they return to the road in North America.

The first part of the Scumdogs 30th Anniversary Tour will kick off September 16 with a show in the band’s adopted hometown of Richmond, VA and will run through September 19 in Pittsburgh, PA and also includes a stop at RiotFest. This tour will see GWAR playing the Scumdogs Of The Universe record in its entirety. Support on the headline shows will come from Madball and Eyehategod.

The band then returns to the road October 28 in Norfolk, VA and will criss-cross this mudball planet through December 13 in Washington, DC. Support will come from the legendary Napalm Death and again Eyehategod.

GWAR will also make an appearance at this year’s Welcome To Rockville festival. A complete list of tour dates can be found below. Pre-sales start tomorrow, June 17, and the general on-sale is this Friday, June 18.

“We’ve been saving it up, and we are ready to explode all over the face of this nation with a dazzling flood of chaotic shock rock load. But don’t even try to come to a show on this tour unless you are unvaccinated, covid positive and willing to submit to an enthusiastic rectal temperature check at the hands of our degenerate road crew,” says lead throat thing The Berserker Blóthar

Tour Dates:

September

16 - Richmond, VA - The National $

17 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall $

18 - Chicago, IL - RiotFest @ Douglas Park #

19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls $

October

28 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa x

29 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium x

30 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall x

31 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza x

November

1 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage x

2 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom x

4 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave x

5 - Detroit, MI - Crofoot Ballroom x

6 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue x

7 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues x

8 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House x

10 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel x

11 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts x

12 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade x

13 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville #

15 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live x

16 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill x

18 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater x

19 - Tuscon, AZ - The Rialto x

20 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues x

21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theater x

22 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom x

23 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater x

24 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory x

26 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse x

27 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory x

28 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom x

30 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO x

December

1 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom x

3 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall x

4 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Bar x

6 - Billings, MT - Pub Station x

7 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater x

8 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater x

9 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue x

10 - Lincoln, NE - The Bourbon Theatre x

11 - Sauget, IL - Pop's x

13 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club x

$ - with Madball / Eyehategod supporting

x - with Napalm Death / Eyehategod supporting

# - Festival