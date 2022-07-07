GWAR - Fantastic Fest Presents “This Is GWAR” Documentary Screenings Coming To Alamo Drafthouse; Band To Appear At Select Screenings

The long awaited and highly anticipated documentary, “This Is GWAR”, will be receiving a limited theatrical run at select Alamo Drafthouse locations in North America, prior to its on-demand release via Shudder. “This Is GWAR” had its world premiere in September 2021 at Fantastic Fest in Austin, TX and these special screenings are being presented by Fantastic Fest as well. Showings begin July 16 and a complete list of locations can be found below. Tickets are on sale here.

Members of GWAR will appear at two screenings of the film. Those screenings will be July 17 in Richmond, VA* and July 18 in Brooklyn, NY.

“This Is GWAR” is the powerful story of the iconic heavy metal art collective, as told by the humans who have fought to keep it alive for over thirty years. The feature documentary includes interviews with the band members, both past and present, and other artists, including Weird Al Yankovic, Thomas Lennon, Alex Winter, Bam Margera, and Ethan Embry, including never seen footage of legendary GWAR frontman Dave Brockie (Oderus Urungus).

“This Is GWAR” is directed by Scott Barber (Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story), with producers Tommy Avallone (Bill Murray Stories) and Josh Goldbloom (V/H/S/94). Executive Producers include Bill Parks, Zach Blair, Matthew Helderman, and Luke Taylor

Fantastic Fest Presents “This Is GWAR” Screenings:

Austin, TX (South Lamar)

7/17 - 3:25 PM

7/18 - 7:40 PM

Charlottesville, VA

7/20 - 7:30 PM

7/21 - 7:30 PM

Dallas/Fort Worth, TX (Las Colinas)

7/16 - 7:30 PM

Denver, CO (Sloans Lake)

7/16 - 3:10 PM

7/18 - 9:30 PM

Houston, TX

7/20 - 7:30 PM

Los Angeles, CA

7/18 - 9:30 PM

Lubbock, TX

7/19 - 7:30 PM

Northern Virginia (Loudoun)

7/18 - 8:00 PM

Northern Virginia (Woodbridge)

7/18 - 7:30 PM

NYC (Brooklyn)

7/18 - 6:30 PM

NYC (Lower Manhattan)

7/18 - 7:45 PM

Omaha, NE (La Vista)

7/21 - 7:00 PM

Raleigh, NC

7/18 - 10:15 PM

Richmond, VA*

7/17 - 7:30 PM (The Byrd Theater)

San Francisco, CA (New Mission)

7/18 - 7:00 PM

Twin Cities, MN

7/17 - 6:30 PM

Washington DC (Bryant Street)

7/18 - 8:00 PM

Winchester, VA

7/18 - 7:30 PM

* not an Alamo Drafthouse Location