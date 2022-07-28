GWAR - Four LP Reissues Now Available Via Metal Blade Records

GWAR has released LP reissues of the classic albums Carnival Of Chaos, Ragnarök and This Toilet Earth, in addition to 2017's The Blood Of Gods via Metal Blade Records. These exclusive editions can be purchased here.

The Blood Of Gods (Clear w/ White & Blue Smokey Swirl Vinyl)

Side A

"Swarm"

"War on GWAR"

"I'll Be Your Monster"

Side B

"Viking Death Machine"

"El Presidente"

"Auroch"

Side C

"The Sordid Soliloquy of Sawborg Destructo"

"Death to Dickie Duncan"

"Crushed by the Cross"

Side D

"Fuck This Place"

"Phantom Limb"

"If You Want Blood (You Got It)"

Carnival Of Chaos (Brown Vinyl)

Side A

"Penguin Attack"

0"Let's Blame the Lightman"

"First Rule Is"

"Sammy"

Side B

"Endless Apocalypse"

"Billy Bad Ass"

"Hate Love Songs"

"Letter from the Scallop Boat"

"Pre-Skool Prostitute"

Side C

"If I Could Be That"

"In Her Fear"

"Back to Iraq"

"I Suck on My Thumb"

"The Private Pain of Techno Destructo"

"Gonna Kill U"

Side D

"Sex Cow

"Antarctican Drinking Song"

"Don't Need a Man"

Ragnarök (Grey / White Marbled Vinyl)

Side A

"Meat Sandwich"

"The New Plague"

"Whargoul"

"Ragnarok"

"Dirty, Filthy"

"Stalin's Organs"

"Knife in Yer Guts"

Side B

"Think You Outta Know This"

"Martyr Dumb"

"Nudged"

"Fire in the Loins"

"Surf of Syn"

"Crush Kill Destroy"

"None but the Brave"

This Toilet Earth (Red / Black Split Vinyl)

Side A

"Saddam a Go-Go"

"Penis I See"

"Eat Steel"

"Jack the World"

"Sonderkommando"

"Bad Bad Men"

"Pepperoni"

Side B

"The Innsiduous Soliloquy of Skulhedface"

"Fight"

"The Issue of Tissue (Spacecake)"

"Pocket Pool"

"Slap U Around"

"Krak Down"

"Filthy Flow"

"The Obliteration of Flab Quarv 7"