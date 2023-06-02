GWAR - Get Ready For GWARNARCHY In The UK!

Not only are GWAR set to destroy stages and venues with their upcoming UK shows, band members will also make an appearance at three special events as part of their GWARNARCHY In The UK tour.

Here is a special message from the Berserker BlothR, lead singer of legendary shock-rock pioneers: "Attention manky mingers, whiffy chav, and other damaging class-based stereotypes! On the 12th of June, we will be getting pissed at Signature Brew Haggerston in East London. Join GWAR, with special guests the pickled corpses of Sir Winston Churchill, and notorious tosspot Princess Margaret for a classic booze-up in the finest British tradition of problem drinking."

A free pint of a special GWAR brew, an IPA they call 'Impaled Ale,' will be available for anyone who can show their ticket to any of the GWAR UK headline shows. For those of you without tickets yet, be on the lookout, because Signature Brew has a few to give away to GWAR’s 14th June O2 Islington Academy show. Get mashed with your favourite Intergalactic Scumdogs on 12th June at GWARBAR at Signature Brew Haggerston, Railway Arches, 340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA. Doors open at 6 PM. GWAR will be in attendance between 8 and 9 PM. More info and tickets to this free event available here.

BlothR continues: "Me and the boys will also be making a mess at Forbidden Planet in London on Wednesday, the 14th of June. Come meet the band, buy some merch, get it signed in blood, and pick up a copy of our graphic novel, GWAR: In The Duoverse of Absurdity. Come! Blow all your hard-earned dosh and rub filthy elbows with everyone’s favorite intergalactic knobs…GWARRRGGHH!!"

Get along to GWARNARCHY at Forbidden Planet, 179 Shaftesbury Avenue, London, WC2H 8JR on June 14. GWAR band members in attendance between 3 and 4 PM. This is a free, but ticketed event. Grab your tickets here.

Finally, on June 14, GWAR play O2 Academy Islington, so to round out that wicked Wednesday, they've teamed up with the ink-slingers at Skunx Tattoo, 11 Chapel Market in Islington N1. Between 11 AM and 5 PM, come down and finally get that GWAR body art you’ve always wanted, but dear old mum wouldn’t let you have. The Scumdogs would approve.

