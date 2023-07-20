GWAR Unleashes Remixed / Remastered Version Of “Fly Now” From Battle Maximus 10th Anniversary Edition

Ten years have passed since the release of GWAR’s masterwork known as Battle Maximus. The record is a tribute to fallen Scumdog Warrior Flattus Maximus (aka Corey Smoot) and was the last album recorded with vocalist Oderus Urungus (aka Dave Brockie) before he departed the planet Earth in 2014.

In celebration of this momentous occasion (and to line their pockets with filthy lucre) GWAR will release the 10th Anniversary Edition of Battle Maximus on September 1 via Pit Records. Today the remixed and remastered version of “Fly Now” is available for streaming.

In addition to being completely remixed and remastered, this edition features the final recorded vocal performance of Oderus Urungus on the previously unreleased and never-before heard song, “Tammy, Queen Of Dirt".

Available as a double LP, CD and in digital formats, Battle Maximus is set for release on September 1 via the band’s own Pit Records and is available for pre-order here.

The double vinyl also features expanded packaging, redesigned art and an embossed cover. The standard LP is Crystal Blue with Dark Blue swirl vinyl, the Bandbox exclusive version is Stained Glass vinyl, Newbury Comics version is White with Blue swirl vinyl and Revolver Icons Series features multiple different colors all with NFTs to authenticate.

Battle Maximus tracklisting:

Intro

"Madness At The Core Of Time"

"Bloodbath"

"Nothing Left Alive"

"They Swallowed The Sun"

"Torture"

"Raped At Birth"

"I, Bonesnapper"

"Mr. Perfect"

"Tammy, The Swine Queen" *

"Battle Maximus"

"Triumph Of The Pig Children"

"Falling"

"Fly Now"

"Carry On Wayward Son"

"Wheel Of Punishment"

* Previously Unreleased Bonus Track

"Falling" video:

Don’t miss GWAR on tour this summer as part of “The Psychotherapy Sessions Tour'' alongside Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, Nonpoint and Butcher Babies.