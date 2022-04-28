GYPSY PISTOLEROS Announce UK Headline Tour And New Single

The swashbuckling renegade flamenco rock rumba punk 'n' roll pioneers, Gypsy Pistoleros, will release a brand new single, "The Good, The Mad & The Beautiful", in October. Recorded, mixed and produced by fast-rising legend Dave Draper (The Wildhearts, Kerbdog, Terrorvision, The Professionals) at The Old Cider Press Studios, Pershore. Draper is also set to record the new album Duende A Go Go Go! in November.

The new material promises to be edgier, punkier and heavier side of Gypsy Pistoleros, whilst retaining the Flamenco Rumba heart and fully embracing their fiery flamenco/rumba passion, with their distinctive crossover of punk rock 'n' roll leanings!

Gypsy Pistoleros have now moved onto the main Off Yer Rocka roster with the next releases exclusively to this branch of the label. The new single will be released in October on CD & vinyl.

The band will embark on The Good, The Mad & The Beautiful 2022 UK headline tour in October to accompany the single release, they have also been added to the Hard Rock Hell Festival bill on November 3 & 4, performing on the main stage alongside Skid Row, The Darkness & Ugly Kid Joe.

"Saddle up Commancheros, we ride!"

Gypsy Pistoleros tour dates:

August

27 - Mofest, The Melbourn Rock Club - Cambridge, UK

September

30 - The Giffard Arms - Wolves, UK

October

7 - Hangar 18 - Swansea, UK

14 - The Craufaud Arms - Milton Keynes, UK

15 - The Cobblestones - Bridgwater, UK

16 - Queens Hall - Nuneaton, UK

19 - Nightrain - Bradford, UK

20 - Bannermans - Edinburgh, UK

21 - The Corporation - Sheffield, UK

23 - Trillians - Newcastle, UK

29 - Subside Rock Bar - Birmingham, UK (Halloween Special)

30 - 45 Live - Kidderminster, UK (End of Tour Party)

November

3, 4 - Hard Rock Hell Fest with Skid Row, The Darkness & Ugly Kid Joe

December

10 - Rock n Roll Circus Christmas show - Redhouse Cymru, Merthyr Tydfil

17 - Ampliyuletide 2022 Guildhall - Gloucester, UK