GYPSY PISTOLEROS Release New Single / Video "Church Of The Pistoleros"

"Church Of The Pistoleros" is the first release from Gypsy Pistoleros' groundbreaking album of the same name, set for release in early 2025 via Golden Robot Records (Australia, New Zealand) and Earache Records (Rest Of The World).



The album, recorded at the renowned Old Cider Press Studios in Pershore, is produced and co-written by the legendary Dave Draper, whose credits include work with Ginger Wildheart, Nickelback, The Professionals and Terrorvision, etc. Draper has described Church of the Pistoleros as "a total monster" and one of the best projects he's ever worked on.



This album is a rallying cry to the outcasts, the misunderstood, the shy, the quiet and disenfranchised of society. A place where they are welcome. Gypsy Pistoleros is a band that refuses to conform. Proudly walking their own path, their music is a rallying cry for misfits everywhere. With a sound that defies traditional genres, Gypsy Pistoleros stand as one of the most unique and innovative acts in the world of rock music today.

Gypsy Pistoleros’ sound spans a vast musical landscape - from 1950s Phil Spector-esque ballads to high-energy glam punk and Latin-infused rock, creating a sonic experience that is truly unmatched. Fusing anthemic rock, Latin swagger, glam punk, and even elements of goth and emo, their music is a celebration of the unconventional.

Gypsy Lee Pistolero states: "Welcome to the Church of the Pistoleros. Come and take my hand, all you beautiful weirdos, for the lost, the strange, and the ne'er-do-wells! This is a call to all the misfits and outcasts, to stand up and join us and be proud to be different. Join the New Church."

'Church of the Pistoleros' will be available at this location in a grand and epic choice of bundles. The album will be available in store at HMV and Indie Record stores via Cargo Records in a different limited black, red and white splatter vinyl version.

A special CD & vinyl release for Australia and New Zealand will be released by Golden Robot records.