GYPSY PISTOLEROS Sign To Heavy Rocka Recordings; New Single Streaming

Off Yer Rocka Recordings sister label Heavy Rocka Recordings has announce the arrival of the brilliantly twisted sleazy punk'n'flamenco rollers Gypsy Pistoleros to the family. The band have signed a new two-album deal with Off Yer Rocka (Heavy Rocka Records) joining such stellar artists as The Quireboys, Twister, Ryders Creed, Gorilla Riot, Ward XVI, Black Aces, Gin Annie, and Massive.

"We are totally thrilled to have joined the Hard Rock Hell Empire, by signing to Off Yer Rocka (Heavy Rocka Records). The support their DJ's and community have given us has been incredible. It was a perfect fit, they have totally embraced the Pistoleros unique flamenco, punk, rumba rock n roll phenomena. We can’t wait to release more music and celebrate with everyone at the upcoming Festivals," said singer, Gypsy Lee Pistolero.

Gypsy Pistoleros’ new album, The Mescalito Vampires, will be released on August. First single and video, “The Name’s Django” is available today.

“The Name's Django” sees the classic song Mr. Bojangles ripped apart and rewritten in this rumba flamenco punk n roll rendition. A soft-story ballad about a Mexican Outlaw turned hero “Django” morphs into a rip-roaring romp that oozes mariachi punk gunslinger vibes in this wild ride. A special graphic illustrated story video, by artist Paul Roper of Demon King Entertainment, accompanies the release.

The Mescalito Vampires was recorded in Black Tree Recording Studios, Tardebigge, Worcestershire with guitarist Mark Westwood engineering and producing (The Beat, Dogs D’Amour, Chumbawamba, Arena, Hazel O’Connor, Dreadzone).

Tracklisting:

“Lost In A Town Called Nowhere”

“Viva La Revolution, Viva Zapata”

“Mescalito Vampires (Welcome To The Hotel De La Muerta)”

“Soho Daze, Just Another Friday Night”

“Roses, Gallows And The Wild Preachers Daughter”

“The Forsaken”

“The Name’s Django”

“Cisco Kid”

“Gonna Die With A Gun In My Hand”

“Alone Again”

“The Name’s Django” video: