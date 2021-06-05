GYPSY PISTOLEROS Streaming New Single “The Mescalito Vampires (Welcome To The Hotel De La Muerto)”

Off Yer Rocka Recordings sister label Heavy Rocka Recordings recently announced the arrival of the brilliantly twisted sleazy punk'n'flamenco rollers Gypsy Pistoleros to the family. The band have signed a new two-album deal with Off Yer Rocka (Heavy Rocka Records) joining such stellar artists as The Quireboys, Twister, Ryders Creed, Gorilla Riot, Ward XVI, Black Aces, Gin Annie, and Massive. Gypsy Pistoleros’ new album, The Mescalito Vampires, will be released on August 14. Preorder at OffYerRocka.com. New single and video, "Mescalito Vampires (Welcome To The Hotel De La Muerto)" is streaming below.

The Mescalito Vampires was recorded in Black Tree Recording Studios, Tardebigge, Worcestershire with guitarist Mark Westwood engineering and producing (The Beat, Dogs D’Amour, Chumbawamba, Arena, Hazel O’Connor, Dreadzone).

Tracklisting:

“Lost In A Town Called Nowhere”

“Viva La Revolution, Viva Zapata”

“The Mescalito Vampires (Welcome To The Hotel De La Muerto)”

“Soho Daze, Just Another Friday Night”

“Roses, Gallows And The Wild Preachers Daughter”

“The Forsaken”

“The Name’s Django”

“Cisco Kid”

“Gonna Die With A Gun In My Hand”

“Alone Again”

"The Mescalito Vampires (Welcome To The Hotel De La Muerto)" video:

“The Name’s Django” video: