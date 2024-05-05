GYPSY WYTCH Featuring SLIK TOXIK Drummer NEAL BUSBY Release "Would You Really Wanna Lose My Love" Video

Gypsy Wytch, featuring Slik Toxik drummer Neal Busby, have just released a video for their new single, "Would You Really Wanna Lose My Love", which can be seen below.

Behold the origins of Gypsy Wytch: Twirl, an electro alternative rock duo from Toronto, Ontario, was formed by Huguette Arsenault & Neal Busby in the early 2000s. Being a highly prolific songwriting team, eventually they found that writing in different styles of rock happened naturally and decided that some of the material was outside the box of the established Twirl style. This resulted first in Toxyk Chyld and now with the latest project Gypsy Wytch.

With a shared love for all rock from the '70s and '80s, Neal decided that Huguette needed an outlet for her singing roots, firmly based in endless hours of listening to Heart and Pat Benatar when she was growing up, and got to work on what would become "Would You Really Wanna Lose My Love". Of course with creating authentic '80s rock one needs a true six-string shredder of epic skills, and who else fits the bill but Toxyk Chyld's Todd Lefever.

Collaborating between Todd, Neal & Huguette, the song was finished to perfection and ready to be shot as a music video. Rounding out the Gypsy Wytch lineup is Toxyk Chyld alumni singer and frontman extraordinaire Robb Rocket. Robb, being a skilled multi-instrumentalist, slid into playing bass like a pro. Caitie "The Secret Weapon" Hase completes the five-piece on synths and keys.