H.E.A.T Expand The World Of H.E.A.T City With “Hollywood” Video

H.E.A.T are hitting the stage in H.E.A.T City with their brand new video for the single "Hollywood." Watch it below.

The song lives on H.E.A.T's new album Force Majeure, out August 5 via earMUSIC. Pre-order it here.

Hollywood — a world of wonder, glamour, and fantasies come true. Or is it?

With their new single and the accompanying video, H.E.A.T deal with the question of appearance and reality, the standards created by the media, and the pressure that especially weighs on the younger generations. With the accompanying music video, the band makes this rather serious matter accessible with a funny little twist. They play on the first-ever H.E.A.T City talk show. Keep your eyes open for the Easter eggs.

After the electrifying ride through H.E.A.T City with the previous music video for "Back to the Rhythm," the band now opens the door to even more previously unseen places and corners of the exclusively created virtual world.

For most people, the last two years have probably been marked by exactly what has given H.E.A.T's album its name — a "force majeure." But H.E.A.T definitely don't let such force stop them — in fact, it's quite the opposite. The band is back with original singer Kenny Leckremo on lead vocals, taking everyone on a speedy and energetic ride through H.E.A.T City!

Since the band's early days, starting from their song "1000 Miles" — a huge hit in their Scandinavian home in 2009 — media worldwide has been praising each of the band's albums.

Formats: CD Digipak, 2LP Gatefold, and Limited Edition Coloured 2LP (yellow). Preorder here.

Tracklisting:

“Back To The Rhythm”

“Nationwide”

“Tainted Blood”

“Hollywood”

“Harder To Breathe”

“Not For Sale”

“One Of Us”

“Hold Your Fire”

“Paramount”

“Demon Eyes”

“Wings Of An Aeroplane”

"Hollywood" video:

“Nationwide” lyric video:

From April 9, the band will go on a big Scandinavian tour followed by an EU tour throughout May and will also have the first songs from the album in their luggage.