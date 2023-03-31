H.E.A.T Release "Freedom" Single; Audio Streaming

Swedish heirs of '80s hard rock, H.E.A.T, have released their new single, "Freedom," now available on all music streaming and download platforms.

Once again, the band shows its ability to blend powerful, high-energy riffs with heartfelt lyrics that touch on the themes of hope, courage, and perseverance. Listen to "Freedom" here, and below.

H.E.A.T have been making waves in the scene since their formation in 2007, earning a loyal fanbase with their electrifying live shows and catchy, anthemic songs. After the return of original singer Kenny Leckremo on vocals, and hymns of praise for their 2022 album Force Majeure, H.E.A.T promise to deliver more of the same energy in 2023.

"Freedom" is just a taste of what's to come, and fans can look forward to more exciting news and releases from the band in the coming months. Stay tuned and mark May 5 in your calendars.