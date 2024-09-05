HADES - Three Albums Get First-Ever Vinyl Release

Brutal Planet Records are set to release three Hades albums tonight that have never before been released on vinyl.

Hades, who released the underground classics Resisting Success and If At First You Don't Succeed in 1987 and 1988 before disbanding on their 1989 European tour, released their "comeback" albums Saviorself and The Downside in 1999 and 2000 for Metal Blade Records. The two albums are now being released for the first time ever on vinyl along with The Lost Fox Studio Sessions of live in the studio recordings.

The Downside features guest appearances by Overkill's DD Verni and SOD/MOD frontman Billy Milano.

"I know most people consider Resisting Success as their favorite Hades album, but for me it's probably The Downside. I feel like Alan (Tecchio) and Ed Fuhrman were at the top of their game," said Hades founding member, Dan Lorenzo.

Lorenzo continued, "I'm concentrating on Patriarchs In Black (his project with former Type O Negative drummer Johnny Kelly and multiple vocalists) now, but I'm always happy when Hades gets any acknowledgement and Brutal Planet did a great job on these vinyl releases."

